Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Photo: C Benwell
Photo: C Benwell
Nov 23, 2026 2:12 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 2:12 PM
General manager Meghan Duggan has made her expectations clear, while head coach Kris Sparre is establishing the style of play he wants from the expansion team.
The Hamilton Havoc have yet to play a regular-season PWHL game, but general manager Meghan Duggan isn't tempering expectations for the expansion franchise.
"Very, very high," Duggan said when asked about her expectations for Hamilton's inaugural season. "Kris and I are aligned on this. We're not easing into it. We want to win in year one. I'd love to be an expansion team that wins the Walter Cup in year one in this league."
Duggan believes the goal is realistic, pointing to the competitive balance across the PWHL and the roster Hamilton assembled through the expansion process.
"Any team can beat any team on any given night," she said. "The goal for us this year is to come in and be competitive right away. And I think the way that we structured this roster, the players we brought in, the talent, the compete level, the character, that's my expectation. I think it's very realistic."
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Head coach Kris Sparre echoed those aspirations, but acknowledges the work ahead for a team coming together for the first time.
"We're a new team, we're an expansion team, and we got a lot of building to do here," Sparre said. "That being said, we're certainly not looking for permission from the other 11 teams in the league to make our statement early. We have everything we need in our room to have success, and we're certainly planning on doing so."
Sparre has already begun establishing the style of play he wants from Hamilton, starting with a demanding first on-ice session at training camp.
"Perfection is certainly not the priority," he said. "We want to push the pace right away. And so we're going to be a team that plays in your face, and we're going to be a hard team to play against."
Rather than slowing practices down to introduce systems, Sparre wants players accustomed to maintaining their pace through repeated high-intensity efforts.
"You want to play fast, you have to practice it," he said. "It's about establishing the repeatability of high-intensity efforts, and so we're going to put that into place right away here. It'll probably catch them a little bit by surprise. But that's the standard that we want to set here."
For Alina Müller, the approach is familiar. The Swiss forward played under Sparre in Boston and said his coaching style was a significant factor in her decision to join Hamilton.
"He's going to make practice harder than games, so when you play games, it's honestly not as fast-paced as in practice, and you will have no problem handling the puck and making plays out there," Müller said.
"It's my favorite kind of system, my favorite kind of playing hockey. So that's a big reason why I came here, because I know the style that he wants us to play is what I want to play."
Rookie Jade Iginla, meanwhile, was getting her first taste of Sparre's practices. She admitted the opening session was challenging enough that she checked with some of the veterans afterward.
"It was hard. I mean, I felt ready, but it was definitely hard, and I looked around after, asking Jenner or Hustler, like, 'Did you guys think it was hard too?' And they did. So that was good, and it's nice to know that we can start fast and everyone's right at that level."
Along with establishing standards on the ice, Sparre is placing considerable emphasis on how quickly his players develop familiarity with one another.
"We want to drive home our standards of play. We want to get connected as a group," he said. "In order to have any success, you’ve got to be connected on the ice and know how to move in a five-player unit. And more importantly, they’ve got to get connected off the ice."
He expects the players to take much of the responsibility for developing those relationships, whether through team dinners or spending time together away from the rink.
"The quicker we can get connected as a group, it's going to translate onto the ice," Sparre said.
Duggan shares that emphasis on personal relationships. She described her working relationship with Sparre, whom she hired shortly after taking the general manager's position, as one built around similar personalities and priorities.
"I feel like our personalities are cut from the same cloth," she said, describing them as "very Type A and structured and centered around people and process and intentionality."
"The connection piece, the human connection, the people, like how we interact with each other, how we form relationships, how we get to know each other is at the center of everything that I believe in and do."
Müller said that philosophy has been apparent in her interactions with the coaching staff, even before arriving in Hamilton.
"All the coaches here, the coaching staff is so approachable, and they really value the human connection first and then the player," she said. "You really feel that since day one or even through the online calls."
She believes that environment will help players reach their potential.
"If they feel comfortable, if they feel valued as a person, that's definitely something that really resonates with how I want to be treated or how I treat others."
Duggan was deliberate about the people she brought into the organization, beginning with Brianne Jenner, Hamilton's first signing.
"When I was thinking about building this out and the type of players I want to center around, she's an easy choice," Duggan said of Jenner, citing her experience, leadership and complete two-way game.
The general manager wants the players themselves to help determine what the franchise will stand for.
"Who we are going to be and how we build this out and what we stand for, a lot of that is on the women, it's on the athletes, and challenging them with that to create something meaningful. And we'll work right alongside them to do that."
Defender Nicole Gosling, entering her second PWHL season, also sees similarities between Duggan and Sparre in their approach to leadership.
"Both of them definitely have some very similar characteristics with making sure things are getting done for us and making those pushes when they're needed," Gosling said. "Those are great leaders and those are people that you want to follow."
For Duggan, the preparation has been underway since she was hired in May. She said she promised prospective players that the organization and its facilities would be ready when they arrived, a commitment she reiterated at the team's first group dinner.
"I said back in May when I took the job and I was trying to convince many of you to come here, I said we will be ready," Duggan recalled. "And when I stood in front of them last night, I said, and you guys know, we are ready."
That confidence extends to the team's competitive ambitions.
"The expectation here is to win, and it will be all year," Duggan said. "There's no toe dipping here. We're not like, you know, let's ease into it. This team's going to be ready to go from puck drop."
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