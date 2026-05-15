Hamilton Is Not Toronto, And Offers Unique Opportunities For The PWHL Say Supporters

"We have a different catchment area, this was a lesson learned when they had the Takeover Tour game here," continued Horwath. "The fan base came from far and wide, they didn't just come from the GTHA, some, but a very small proportion, the rest were the Kitchener-Waterloo region, Niagara region, as far away as Buffalo and the United States, so the catchment is not the same as the catchment area for Toronto and I think that's what the league sees as beneficial."