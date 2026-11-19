Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 19, 2026 12:11 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 12:11 PM
As Hamilton opens its first training camp, players are focused on establishing chemistry and a team identity without lowering expectations for their inaugural season.
The Havoc's first training camp brings together players from across the league, international programs and the NCAA, many of whom are getting to know their new teammates and surroundings for the first time.
For some, the transition has been underway for months. Others arrived in Hamilton just a day before camp opened, following the conclusion of the Women's World Championship.
Despite the unfamiliarity, the message from the players on the opening day was consistent: Hamilton expects to compete immediately.
"I think any chance you get to be a part of the first ever is a privilege," said Brianne Jenner, who joined the Havoc after three seasons in Ottawa. "We'll have our challenges as a new group and just being okay with that and embracing that together. I think it's going to be an awesome adventure these next couple of months."
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Jenner acknowledged that developing chemistry and trust will take time, but pointed to the experience throughout the roster as a reason the team can set ambitious expectations.
"It'll be important for us to get to know each other these next couple of weeks, get to know each other as people, build that foundation and that trust," she said. "That's stuff that happens with time."
"But it's year four of this league. So we've got a lot of people here that are coming from a ton of experience in the league in different markets and hopefully bring in their own experiences and their own expertise, and our staff as well."
"We understand that things will be new, but our goal is to compete right away and to win right away. I think it's a win-now league. So we've got to be prepared right off the get-go."
Building connections on and off the ice
Emily Clark, another former Ottawa Charge forward, sees establishing relationships as one of Hamilton's most important early priorities.
Clark arrived at camp following the World Championship, where she represented Canada, and was pleased that the opening day offered an opportunity to settle in before practices intensified.
"Obviously, it is a quick turnaround and it's such a long offseason and then before you know it, it's all gas," Clark said. "But I think it's so awesome that we just get to dive right in and get going right away."
"[This first day] is honestly quite a chill day of training camp, so it's nice today to get our feet under us, get familiar with the new facilities. They're amazing. Start to roll through and get to know everyone."
For Clark, signing with the Havoc represents her first change of PWHL teams. Having familiar faces around her has helped ease the transition, but she is equally interested in developing relationships with players she previously knew only as opponents.
"I haven't experienced moving teams yet in this league, so I think for this being my first time experiencing that, getting to have some familiar faces is definitely comforting," she said.
"But there's so many great people and players around this group and people I haven't gotten the chance to play with, but I've been competitors with them for years and super excited to get to know them now as teammates, but especially excited to get on the ice with them."
Clark also had an opportunity to work with Hamilton head coach Kris Sparre during the recent national team program.
"I got to be coached by Kris with the national team in the last month, so that was awesome, just to get to know him," she said.
"I think the biggest thing that comes to mind with all these questions is just the connection and building those with people. I think that's probably the biggest task over the next couple of weeks."
While Hamilton can draw lessons from last season's expansion teams, Clark believes the players must establish their own identity.
"I think you can definitely try to learn from the previous expansion teams' experiences, but I think you've got to treat it as its own," she said.
"If the league has taught us anything, anything can happen in the season. I'm super, super pumped about the team that we have on paper, but obviously it's what you do on the ice."
International arrivals bring experience and new connections
Defender Anna Kjellbin arrived in Hamilton just a day before camp after helping Sweden capture its first Women's World Championship medal in 19 years.
"Obviously we came in last night, but it's a part of it and something you live and you learn," Kjellbin said. "You kind of get used to all the traveling and making sure you're ready."
Kjellbin said her conversations with general manager Meghan Duggan and the coaching staff played an important role in her decision to join Hamilton.
"I had really good talks with both Meghan and the coaching staff, with Kris, and I just got a really good feeling," she said.
"For Hamilton to be a new team in the league, when I got the opportunity to be part of something new and to build something from scratch, that was something that made me really excited."
Kjellbin, who brings two seasons of PWHL experience to the Havoc, and also the leadership of captaining the Swedish national team.
"I think that's my way of being a leader, is just being myself and making sure that everyone feels comfortable and welcomed," she said. "And if they do, and if they feel that they can be themselves, that's when you can get the most out of them on the ice."
She is particularly enthusiastic about Hamilton's defensive group, which includes fellow international players Nelli Laitinen and Nicole Gosling.
"It's a great D-corps, a very skilled one, so I can't wait to be a part of that," Kjellbin said.
Laitinen, Hamilton's first-round draft pick, begins her professional career after completing her NCAA career at Minnesota.
Like Kjellbin, the Finnish defender arrived in Hamilton the day before camp and was seeing the team's facilities for the first time.
"The facilities are amazing," Laitinen said. "They've done a great job with the locker room and stuff like that. Obviously I've seen some girls here and everyone seems so nice, so super excited."
Laitinen already has an important connection within the roster: forward Peyton Hemp.
"We were roommates in Minnesota, and we were captains there as well at the same time," she said. "So she's for sure one person and one player that's super close to me."
Laitinen is also looking forward to playing alongside Kjellbin rather than facing her in international competition.
"Obviously I don't like to play against Sweden and I don't like to play against her," Laitinen said. "But this is nice to be on the same team now."
Laitinen spent much of the summer in Finland, participating in national team camps and international competitions.
"We had the national team camps almost every month starting in August," she said. "That helped me a lot. I was able to get some games there, so it was super helpful for me."
Now she is looking forward to beginning her PWHL career as part of a new organization.
"I feel like there's a lot of excitement around a new team, and I feel just super honored to be able to build this new team here in Hamilton and just get a fresh start here," she said.
Putting down roots in Hamilton
Jenner also credited Duggan with establishing a clear direction for the organization before the players arrived.
"She has a really clear vision for this program, for this culture," Jenner said. "I think just being here on day one, you feel it. The space and the organization, everything is just phenomenal."
For Hamilton, the coming weeks will involve establishing relationships, developing an identity and turning a roster assembled from different teams and backgrounds into a cohesive unit.
The players recognize that process will take time. But as Jenner emphasized, they don't intend to use the Havoc's expansion status as a reason to lower their expectations.
"We understand that things will be new, but our goal is to compete right away and to win right away."
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