Head-To-Head: Boston And Ottawa Could Go The Distance, And Then Some

Coaching will be a factor in more ways than one. For Ottawa, head coach Carla MacLeod will return to the bench after missing the last five games of the season to focus on her cancer treatment. In her place, assistant Haley Irwin stepped up and stepped in to help guide the Charge to the playoffs. In some ways, it gives them another layer to their bench with the added experience Irwin gained. Even more importantly however, the mere presence of MacLeod is motivation for Ottawa.