Head-To-Head: It's Montreal's Series To Lose Against The Back-To-Back Walter Cup Champion Minnesota Frost

They also had the top three scorers in the regular season including Kelly Pannek, whose 33 points was a new league record, Taylor Heise, who was only the second plyer ever to hit 30 points, Britta Curl-Salemme who recorded 29 points. It wasn't just the trio however, as the Frost were the first team in league history to have five players score 10 goals and 20 points each.