Hockey Night In Canada Rarely Supported Women, But Now Has A Chance To Rewrite That History

While it wasn't on Hockey Night in Canada, Cherry regularly made the assertion that women could not handle, or did not want to witness the physicality of hockey, nor the violence of fighting. While violence in hockey has been under a microscope, Cherry's assertions were made based on gender alone. Most often, these remarks came on his "Rock'em Sock'em" videos where prior to fights and hit compilations, Cherry would state, "Let’s give all the sweethearts a chance to turn it off" and often called it "tea time," where women could leave the room for a cup of tea while men remained to watch.