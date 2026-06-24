How Did Daniele Sauvageau Pull That Off In Montreal?

For the following two seasons, the Victoire fared well in the regular season but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. In the wake of the first expansion, the team’s three foundational players gathered to consider how they could help the franchise take the next step, even with the considerable losses it had incurred during expansion. They concluded that the best way to reach their ultimate goal and win the Walter Cup would be to renegotiate their contracts and take a pay cut, as suggested by Sauvageau. It didn’t take a very long time for the GM to sign all three to two-year contract extensions, which will kick in at the start of the next season.