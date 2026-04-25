How Jamie Nelson Prepared For The PWHL Draft Following Career Season At Minnesota

"I cannot say enough great things about Mankato and the five years that I had there," she said. "Being able to step into a leadership role in my last year, too, I had so much pride having a letter on my jersey and trying to lead that program." And while it was a difficult decision to leave that program for the University of Minnesota, Nelson said it was necessary. "I knew that I needed to develop more as a player in order to make the jump to the PWHL. I hit a plateau at Mankato, so I needed a challenge. I needed to force myself to be uncomfortable. And I needed to take a chance and try to push myself to be in the best position going forward."