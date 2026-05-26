How Many New Players Does The PWHL Actually Need For Expansion

When looking at where top six forwards and top four defenders will come from, many will be from the diffusion of talent to a wider base within the league itself. Some of that will be lessened by the incoming wave of talent in the 2026 PWHL Draft. The group of potential top six forwards includes Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, Tessa Janecke, Lacey Eden, Kirsten Simms, Issy Wunder, Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, and Elisa Holopainen, with others like Elyssa Biederman, Josefin Bouveng, Thea Johansson, Sloane Matthews, and Lilly Shannon likely getting looks in the thinned out pool this season. On the blueline, Edwards, who declared as a defender, could join Caroline Harvey, Nelli Laitinen, Emma Peschel, and Sydney Morrow as players who can immediately manage top four roles. Veteran Laura Fortino likely factors into that discussion as well this year. It's not quite enough to fill four rosters at this season's calibre, but it's a good start.