How Will A PWHL San Jose Team Navigate California's Biggest Hockey Divide?

The challenge for PWHL San Jose isn't building a fan base in Northern California. It's what happens when Southern California doesn't yet have a team.
Few rivalries in American hockey are as deeply rooted as Northern California versus Southern California.
For decades, California hockey fans have chosen sides. In the NHL, the divide has largely run through the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, with fans embracing the regional identity that comes with supporting one side of the state over the other. The rivalry extends beyond hockey, touching nearly every major sport in California.
Now, as professional women's hockey expands westward, the Professional Women's Hockey League's newest challenge may not be creating a rivalry… but operating without one.
PWHL San Jose will immediately inherit one of hockey's strongest regional identities. The Bay Area already supports a passionate hockey community, established youth programs and a fan base familiar with elite-level competition. What it would not inherit is an obvious in-state counterpart.
The closest geographic rivals for PWHL San Jose will be fellow expansion franchise, PWHL Las Vegas, and second-year franchise, the Seattle Torrent. Vegas is more than 500 miles from San Jose, while Seattle is more than 800 miles away.
Unlike the NHL's Sharks and Kings, PWHL San Jose enters a landscape where Southern California remains absent from the league map.
For the PWHL, that creates an unusual dynamic. Northern California fans would have a hometown club to rally around, while many hockey fans in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego would be watching from outside the market.
League expansion has often relied on geography to create natural rivalries. Fans gravitate toward nearby opponents, regional bragging rights and familiar storylines. The PWHL has benefited from that formula throughout its early growth, particularly in established hockey markets where proximity fuels competition.
California presents a different challenge.
PWHL San Jose may attract interest from across the state in its early years, particularly among fans eager to support women's professional hockey. Whether that support remains statewide over the long term could depend on the league's expansion plans.
That may influence how the PWHL approaches outreach in California. Rather than focusing on regional rivalries, the league's early efforts could center on growing the women's game throughout the state while establishing a foothold in the Bay Area. Those efforts could include the PWHL's first ever Takeover Tour stops in markets like Los Angelas, Anaheim, or San Diego.
The long-term opportunity for the PWHL remains obvious in California.
Southern California represents one of the largest untapped markets in North America for women's hockey. Youth participation has grown steadily since the NHL arrived in the region, and the area offers significant population density, corporate sponsorship opportunities and major-event infrastructure. It is also home to a large existing hockey audience built through decades of NHL investment.
If the PWHL eventually expands into Southern California, many of the ingredients for a natural rivalry are already in place. Until then, the San Jose franchise will occupy a unique position within the league, and USA's most populated state.
It will serve as both the Bay Area's team and California's only direct connection to the PWHL.
For a league still establishing itself on the West Coast, that may be enough. But the possibility of a future Northern California-Southern California rivalry is likely to remain part of the conversation whenever expansion is discussed.