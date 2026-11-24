That depletion of skill across the league will help soften Minnesota's losses up front, and knowing Coyne Schofield's absence is not permanent is positive for the Frost. Minnesota's top six will undoubtedly feature Taylor Fox, Kelly Pannek, and Grace Zumwinkle, but none have played the left side and Fox and Pannek are Minnesota's top centers. Beyond that group however, there are no other top-six experienced players. Finnish national team member Viivi Vainikka will also factor into Minnesota's top six, taking a left wing position. While she primarily played the right side last season, Klara Hymlarova is another left show who could be shifted to help fill the void if needed.