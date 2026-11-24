Nov 24, 2026 12:11 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 12:54 PM
Kendall Coyne Schofield is one of the PWHL's top players. This season, however, she won't be on the ice as Coyne Schofield gets set to grow her family with a second child. On the ice it will mean adjustments for a roster that was already facing losses from expansion.
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