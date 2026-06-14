Huster, Brengman, And Simpson Next To Sign With PWHL Hamilton

PWHL Hamilton has signed a trio of young players adding to their core with Abby Hustler, Riley Brengman, and Ally Simpson all joining the roster.
PWHL Hamilton signed a trio of young players to bolster the core of their lineup adding forward Abby Hustler on a two-year contract from the Minnesota Frost, and defenders Riley Brengman and Ally Simpson.
Brengman, who was a rookie last season with the Boston Fleet, and Simpson, a second year blueliner with the New York Sirens, also signed two-year deals.
Hustler, 23, was the first PWHL player from Prince Edward Island after being selected 14th overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft. She scored 13 points in 30 games last season serving as a physical presence with the Frost.
Brengman was one of Boston's ice-time leaders last season. The 23-year-old Michigan product had three points in 28 games last season and follows head coach Kris Sparre and veteran Alina Muller to join PWHL Hamilton from Boston. Brengman won an NCAA national title with Ohio State.
Finally, Ally Simpson had five points in 30 games for New York last season. The Texas product was in her second season after being picked 16th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft.
Hamilton's roster now includes Nicole Gosling, Zoe Boyd, Riley Brengman, and Ally Simpson on the blueline, along with Alina Muller, Emily Clark, and Brianne Jenner up front, and netminder Kayle Osborne in the crease.