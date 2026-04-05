The PWHL is selling out arenas across North America. After Saturday's record-setting sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden the response from players was not one of surprise, but rather one of pride in the product they've built on and off the ice.
Manhattan was vibrant on Easter weekend with events across the city. Perhaps none captured the interest of fans and media this weekend more than the PWHL's triumphant debut at Madison Square Garden in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,006 fans.
While some fans continue to discover the PWHL for the first time, whether it's due to the wildly popular PWHL Takeover Tour, or due to the spike in interest in women's hockey following the 2026 Olympics, the players themselves are not suprised by the success of the league, of the most recent venture at 'The World's Most Famous Arena.'
“It’s funny because people ask if I’m surprised...I’m not surprised that we sold out MSG," said Seattle Torrent and Team USA captain Hilary Knight. "It’s a testament to the caliber of play that we have, our fanbase, the product that we put together and the work that we do when the lights aren’t bright. So, to finally have this moment, and I hope it’s not a moment, I hope we’re back here, it’s truly incredible. Even if we were getting booed or cheered for it didn’t really matter, it was an awesome moment for women’s hockey and to be a part of a game where you set a record is truly outstanding.”
On Saturday, Alex Carpenter scored the opening goal for Seattle against her former team finishing a centering pass from Danielle Serdachny. It looked like Seattle and fellow former New York Sirens player Corinne Schroeder, who made 37 saves, might shutout the home team.
But as she did earlier in the week, Sarah Fillier played hero scoring with 3:35 remaining in the game to tie things at 1-1. After overtime solved nothing, the teams headed to a shootout. After the teams traded goals and saves, New York's Maja Nylén Persson scored in the fifth round, which could not be matched as Kayle Osborne stopped Carpenter's attempt at the other end to lift the Sirens to a 2-1 victory.
The sound inside Madison Square Garden was deafening as the home crowd celebrated the win before the 18,006 on hand collaboratively sung 'New York, New York.'
“It means the world; like you just can't put it into words to have all those people show up for us tonight and show their support for not only the Sirens, but women's hockey," said Sirens netminder Kayle Osborne, who won silver with Canada at the 2026 Olympics. "I think it's just a huge step for us and for everyone who plays, and young girls that watch. I think it's just a huge step to see all those people supporting here tonight."
Seattle, as one of two expansion teams to join the league this season has become accustomed to playing in front of large crowds averaging a league best 12,553 fans this season through 10 home games, including selling out Climate Pledge Arena for the team's first post-Olympic home game drawing 17,335 fans, what was the American professional women's hockey attendance record until Saturday night's crowd at Madison Square Garden broke the mark.
“The biggest thing is that I’m just happy and proud, regardless of the result, to be a part of this, and to see the visions of the people who started this and how quickly it has grown and been supported everywhere across the country," said Seattle head coach Steven O'Rourke. "Every one of these venues we go into are just about sold out, and what’s going on in Seattle is second to none. It’s an amazing fanbase and encouraging to keep growing the footprint of this league."