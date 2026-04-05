“It’s funny because people ask if I’m surprised...I’m not surprised that we sold out MSG," said Seattle Torrent and Team USA captain Hilary Knight. "It’s a testament to the caliber of play that we have, our fanbase, the product that we put together and the work that we do when the lights aren’t bright. So, to finally have this moment, and I hope it’s not a moment, I hope we’re back here, it’s truly incredible. Even if we were getting booed or cheered for it didn’t really matter, it was an awesome moment for women’s hockey and to be a part of a game where you set a record is truly outstanding.”