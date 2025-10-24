"I think it's going to be super fun" – Denisa Křížová Shares Her Excitement To Join PWHL Vancouver In Their Inaugural Season

As the new season nears, players and fans are getting excited for the PWHL’s two newest teams to hit the ice.

Picked in the expansion draft, Denisa Křížová is on the move from winning back-to-back Walter Cups with Minnesota, to PWHL Vancouver.

“I’m a little sad to leave Minnesota, but it’s going to be really cool,” said Křížová. “I hear great things about Vancouver, the whole new market, so I'm excited.”

Křížová has a lot to be excited about for the upcoming season in Vancouver, including new teammates like Sarah Nurse and Emerance Maschmeyer, and even old teammates from the championship team in Minnesota, as well as from her Czech national team.

Křížová also added she’s excited for the recently released PWHL Vancouver jerseys.

“I thought they did a really good job designing them. I like the colors. I like blue, so. It was easy. I like those.”

Two games Křížová is looking forward to? The home opener and her return to Minnesota.

“I'm excited for the home opener," she said. "It’s going to be cool. I heard that with that the arena is sick, and lots of people already got tickets.”

As for any bad blood in her return to Minnesota, there’s none.

“No [bad blood], I'm excited to be back. Obviously, it's gonna be a little different to play against some of them, but that’s just the reality of it.” Křížová said.