If Women's Hockey Had A Version Of The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, These Women Would Be Instant Finalists

Today, the award is often given to players who endure injury, illness, or other difficulties, and persevere to return to the game. In 2024-25, the award was given to Sean Monahan. Monahan who fought through injuries for several seasons, signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets to re-unite with his longtime Calgary teammate and best friend Johnny Gaudreau, who was tragically killed in the offseason. Monahan dedicated his season to Gaudreau, and had his best statistical season since playing with Gaudreau in Calgary. The year prior, Connor Ingram was the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner after nearly retiring in 2021 due to severe depression and obsession compulsive disorder took over his life. After entering the NHL Player Assistance Program, he returned and led the NHL in shutouts in 2023-24. Past winners like Kris Letang, who overcame a stroke and other injuries, and Oskar Lindblom and Brian Boyle who returned to the NHL after beating cancer, are other examples of Masterton winners.