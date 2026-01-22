In A League Of Firsts, These PWHL Veterans Are Still Searching For Their Firsts

The PWHL has become a league or firsts and records. The league has broken ground in so many avenues, it's nearly impossible to track the numbers of trailblazing moments, first goals, wins, hat tricks, shutouts, overtimes, and wins.
But with the league nearing the midway point of the 2025-26 season, the third in league history, there remains a long list of PWHL firsts for players that have yet to be achieved.
Four players who have competed in each of the league's three seasons are still searching for their first PWHL goals. Emma Greco, Zoe Boyd, Kaitlin Willoughby, and Clair DeGeorge are the league's lone remaining players to hit the scoresheet. Greco, who was recently traded from the Vancouver Goldeneyes to Ottawa Charge, leads the way having played 74 regular season and playoff games without a goal. Kailtin Willoughby follows close behind playing 72 games without a goal, with Clair DeGeorge next having played 70 games without scoring. Zoe Boyd missed time due to injuries putting her at 58 regular season and playoff games without a goal. Olivia Knowles is a fifth on the list having appeared in games in each season, but was a reserve for the bulk of the last two campaigns. She's gone 38 games without a goal.
There are others chasing them who will take a spot on this list should any of the four score including second year players Elle Hartje (40 games) and Lauren Bernard (37 games), and Rylind MacKinnon (34 games).
There are 11 goaltenders who have appeared in 20 or more games in PWHL history. Of those 11, only two have yet to record a shutout...and both play for the same team, the Toronto Sceptres.
Elaine Chuli has appeared in 24 games without recording a shutout, while Raygan Kirk's mark sits at 20 games. It stands to reason one of the two will snap that streak at some point this season if the Sceptres can manage a shutout.
This season the Ottawa Charge, Seattle Torrent, and Toronto Sceptres are the only teams who have yet to post a shutout.
Beyond the Toronto duo, Abbey Levy and Emma Soderberg are the only other PWHL goaltenders with 10 or more games to their names, and neither has recorded a shutout. That won't change for Soderberg any time soon as the goaltender returned to Sweden this season to play in the SDHL, while Levy is serving as Aerin Frankel's backup in Boston.
If you watch Hannah Brandt dissect goaltenders in the shootout, see her national team resume, and recognize that she sits tied for 43rd all time out of 245 players to step on the ice in the PWHL in scoring, it could be confusing to realize she's never recorded a power play point. Brandt has 21 career points, none coming with the player advantage. You have to jump more than 30 places lower in the all-time scoring charts, and to a player, Chloe Aurard-Bushee who is no longer in the league, to find the next highest point total without a power play point. Brandt is too good of a player for the mark to last, but it stands out as an abnormality in the PWHL's stats.