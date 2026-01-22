In A League Of Firsts, These PWHL Veterans Are Still Searching For Their Firsts

If you watch Hannah Brandt dissect goaltenders in the shootout, see her national team resume, and recognize that she sits tied for 43rd all time out of 245 players to step on the ice in the PWHL in scoring, it could be confusing to realize she's never recorded a power play point. Brandt has 21 career points, none coming with the player advantage. You have to jump more than 30 places lower in the all-time scoring charts, and to a player, Chloe Aurard-Bushee who is no longer in the league, to find the next highest point total without a power play point. Brandt is too good of a player for the mark to last, but it stands out as an abnormality in the PWHL's stats.