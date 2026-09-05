Opinion: In The PWHL, There's No Such Thing As Overplaying A Starting Goalie

In the PWHL, there's also a notable drop off for most teams, which will be exasperated this season, between starting goalies and back ups. Minnesota is the only PWHL team that played what could be considered a tandem the past two seasons with Maddie Rooney and Nicole Hensley, although Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell in Vancouver were close, as were Corinne Schroeder and Hannah Murphy in Seattle. The third most games played by a second goaltender came from Toronto in Elaine Chuli, who will now be New York's starter.