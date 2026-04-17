India McDadi Continues To Grow As A Player And Person, A Process She Hopes To Continue In The PWHL

"I want to keep growing as both a player and a person. On the ice, I’m focused on continuing to get stronger and faster while working on my hands and my shot. I think it’s exciting to be in a position where you can truly bet on yourself: put your head down, get to work, and see how far you can develop. That’s the stage I’m at in my career right now, and I’m motivated by it. Off the ice, I want to continue growing as a person and teammate. It’s been such an honor and responsibility to serve as a captain at Brown University these past two years, and I want to keep developing in that space as well."