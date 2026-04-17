India McDadi Continues To Grow As A Player And Person, A Process She Hopes To Continue In The PWHL
Brown captain India McDadi wants to be one of her program's first players to reach the PWHL, and in the process, she wants to continue to challenge herself both on and off the ice.
It's a short list of Brown University alumni in the PWHL that currently spans only a single player in length. When you look for players from Brown who were drafted to the PWHL, it's an even shorter list, because the number is exactly zero.
This year, Brown's India McDadi and Jade Iginla plan to change those numbers.
The pair captained Brown, and now look to lead the first generation of graduates to the pro ranks. Last season, defender Cameron Sikich attempted the jump earning a free agent tryout with the Minnesota Frost before signing in Sweden with Lulea.
When the 2026 Draft arrives, and when the 2026-27 PWHL season opens, McDadi, Iginla, and Sikich could all be in the league.
"The PWHL is such a huge step for women’s hockey and women’s sports," said McDadi. "Having the opportunity to keep playing professionally after college is incredible, and it finally gives young girls something real to dream about. It creates a true next level where you can compete against the best in the world while also being part of growing the game for the next generation."
A 200-foot player who had career highs of 11 goals and 28 points in 34 games this season with Brown, McDadi, who hails from Mississauga, is strong on the forecheck, and should find a role in the league next season.
The lone Brown alumni currently in the PWHL, Shay Maloney, plays a hard game. She's a hard nosed player who has found ways to contribute offensively. Maloney spent four seasons at Brown, including captaining the program as a senior, before transferring to Quinnipiac for a graduate season.
McDadi, like many players entering the PWHL Draft, know the league will challenge them. She was challenged as a player and person at Brown, and welcomes the opportunity to continue that on and off ice development in the PWHL.
"I want to keep growing as both a player and a person. On the ice, I’m focused on continuing to get stronger and faster while working on my hands and my shot. I think it’s exciting to be in a position where you can truly bet on yourself: put your head down, get to work, and see how far you can develop. That’s the stage I’m at in my career right now, and I’m motivated by it. Off the ice, I want to continue growing as a person and teammate. It’s been such an honor and responsibility to serve as a captain at Brown University these past two years, and I want to keep developing in that space as well."
When the PWHL Draft gets underway in preparation for the 2026-27 season, whether McDadi and Iginla hear their names or not, they are two players to watch next season, and two who bring more to a team than simply stat lines, which has become increasingly important for PWHL success.