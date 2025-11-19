Inside the Goldeneyes’ First Training Camp: Morey and Idalski Reflect on Talent, Culture, and Tough Decisions

As PWHL Vancouver, now better known as the Goldeneyes, prepares for its inaugural season, general manager Cara Gardner Morey and head coach Brian Idalski are coming off their first training camp together. Speaking to the media following camp, both leaders offered candid reflections on the process, the roster and the expectations surrounding Vancouver’s first season.

Cara Gardner Morey opened by praising the work that went into organizing Vancouver’s first-ever camp and the level of play that emerged from the ice.

“It was certainly really exciting for all of us being in our first training camp in all different roles, and everybody worked so hard to get it ready and pull off, which ended up being an incredible camp. That was a ton of talent. It was highly competitive, and now we're moving forward to get ready for that season-opening game against Seattle.”

Gardner Morey acknowledged the emotional weight that comes with roster decisions in her new GM role.

“First of all, I would say that was probably one of the hardest parts of this new role of being a general manager. I've definitely sat in the other chair as an athlete and had to have great conversations and difficult conversations on a day like today. So it was hard because the players did their job, and they made it really hard on us to make the final decisions.”

Morey added that the work will continue immediately, as the league’s waiver process is underway.

“Looking at the waiver wire, we will see what opens up from other teams, and see if we need to make any adjustments in the next few days, so it's going to be busy and also exciting.”

Idalski echoed Gardner Morey’s enthusiasm, noting how impressed he was with both the skill level and the personality of the players.

“Yeah, same for me, the talent, the skill, being familiar with some of the players, but then getting to know others. There are quite a few people that really pop live, and you just go “wow”.”

He emphasized that the team’s strength goes well beyond what shows up on the stat sheet.

“Definitely impressed with the overall skill level and competitiveness of camp, and that's a great start. The intangibles are immediately really good. As far as the energy, people, and communication — those things are awesome. I think it's easy to see the talent, but we're also in a people business, and so the interactions and the getting to know people, and just what a kind-hearted group we have, is amazing.”

Idalski additionally addressed internal and external expectations.

“Expectations are still high. We hold ourselves to high expectations within. I think externally, there's a little bit of outside… I wouldn't say pressure there, but challenge. And it's really exciting. It's really fun to see the way this group is embracing it.”

According to Idalski, players are not only aware of the talent on the team but have also recognized the grit and heart that lie within them.

“You can tell that they know they have a lot of talent, and they also have a lot of grit and heart. And I think that expectations all around are very high, and I think we're going to rise to those challenges.”

Both leaders repeatedly emphasized how competitive the camp was, with limited roster spots and new opportunities throughout the league.

Gardner Morey notes: “It was extremely competitive, because there still can be movement within the rosters and there can be surprises from outside camp invites. So it was extremely hard because there are just so many talented players at our camp.”

Idalski added that the roster activity around the league did not impact Vancouver’s internal evaluation process.

“The roster movement before didn't really affect how we looked at it, or how we allowed them to compete for spots, not only on the roster, but within the roster.”

Idalski called the competition itself his personal highlight: “It was extremely competitive. And I think that was probably my favourite part of the whole camp.”

From the heart and character of the players to the talent on the ice, both Morey and Idalski came away from their first camp confident in what Vancouver is building.

With a season-opening matchup against the Seattle Torrent on November 21st, 2025, the Goldeneyes appear poised to enter their inaugural year with a strong foundation, one that is built on competition, connection, and a clear sense of purpose.