It’s Been A Slump Season For These Five PWHL Veterans

The reigning PWHL Defender of the Year is unlikely to repeat as the award winner in 2025-26. Fast looked like she was off for the first half of the season, and it wasn't until the 2026 Olympics were Fast finally found her stride. She remains in an echelon that few occupy in terms of the top defenders in the world, but statistically, this has been Fast's worst season as she has only a single goal and nine points in 21 games. Last season she had six goals and 22 points in 30 games, followed by a 13 points in 24 game inaugural season.