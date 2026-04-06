It’s Been A Slump Season For These Five PWHL Veterans

The PWHL is filled with stars. But for these five notable PWHL names, it's been a season to forget offensively.
The PWHL was built on stars from the NCAA, PWHPA, PHF, and overseas. Since the inaugural 2024 season, some of those players have seen their production rise, while others have fallen off. During the 2025-26 season in particular, with the league growing to eight teams, a handful of players are in the midst of their worst season offensively since the PWHL was founded.
While slumping players are not restricted to one group, several of the players suffering the largest downturn offensively come from Canada's national program. Here's a look at five PWHL veterans who were founding members of the league who are this season finding themselves slumping.
Hannah Miller
Hannah Miller was one of those lesser known players by many fans coming into the PWHL's inaugural season having made the jump from KRS Shenzhen to the league. In Miller's first two seasons she adapted seemlessly scoring seven goals and 14 points in 23 games in year one, and jumping to 10 goals and 24 points in 29 games during year two. It was enough to see Miller named to Canada's national team and see time in the Rivalry Series. This season, however, Miller's production dropped to three goals and 11 points in 25 games.
Emily Clark
Emily Clark was a foundational signing of the Ottawa Charge. Her impact far exceeds the scoresheet both on and off the ice. That's good news for the Charge as Clark has been snakebitten all season recording only three goals and six points in 25 games. It's a drastic drop from her nine goals and 19 points in 30 games from last season, and 15 points in 24 games the year before. This offseason Clark became the highest paid player in the PWHL.
Ella Shelton
The trade that sent Ella Shelton to the Toronto Sceptres at the 2025 PWHL Draft has not gone as planned for Shelton or the Sceptres. Shelton remains one of the best defenders in the league, but her offensive impact has plummeted in Toronto. This season Shelton has only only two goals and six points in 25 games. It comes after, as a member of the New York Sirens, Shelton recorded 16 points and 21 points in back-to-back 24 game campaigns.
Renata Fast
The reigning PWHL Defender of the Year is unlikely to repeat as the award winner in 2025-26. Fast looked like she was off for the first half of the season, and it wasn't until the 2026 Olympics were Fast finally found her stride. She remains in an echelon that few occupy in terms of the top defenders in the world, but statistically, this has been Fast's worst season as she has only a single goal and nine points in 21 games. Last season she had six goals and 22 points in 30 games, followed by a 13 points in 24 game inaugural season.
Erin Ambrose
Erin Ambrose was the PWHL's inaugural Defender of the Year after putting up 18 points in 24 games that season. Ambrose now finds herself on a 54 game goalless drought spanning the final three games of the inaugural season, two playoff runs, all of 2024-25, and the first 16 games she played this year. Ambrose has struggled at times, but looked good upon her return from LTIR. Last season Ambrose fell to 13 points in 28 games, but it's this season's four points in 16 games that stands out.