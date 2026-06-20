Jada Habisch First Free Agent To Join Las Vegas During Open Signing

PWHL Las Vegas has signed forward Jada Habisch to a one-year PWHL contract. \n\nHabisch is the first player to join an expansion team in open free agency after\neach of the league's four expansion teams signed or selected 10 players in\nexpansion.\n\nHabisch, who was a fourth round pick, 31st overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, did\nnot make Seattle's roster out of camp last season and was instead relegated to\nthe reserve roster.\n\nThe 23-year-old signed in March appearing in 11 regular season games recording\na goal in that span.\n\nHailing from Minnesota, Habisch spent five seasons playing NCAA hockey at UConn\nprior to turning pro.\n\nShe joins Katy Knoll, Maureen Murphy, Hayley Scamurra, Erin Ambrose, Mae\nBatherson, Kendall Cooper, Megan Carter, and Nicole Hensley as signed members of\nPWHL Las Vegas.