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Jada Habisch First Free Agent To Join Las Vegas During Open Signing

Ian Kennedy
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PWHL Las Vegas added forward Jada Habisch in open signing, marking the first player to move to an expansion team following the formal 10 player signings.

PWHL Las Vegas has signed forward Jada Habisch to a one-year PWHL contract. 

Habisch is the first player to join an expansion team in open free agency after each of the league's four expansion teams signed or selected 10 players in expansion.

Habisch, who was a fourth round pick, 31st overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, did not make Seattle's roster out of camp last season and was instead relegated to the reserve roster.

The 23-year-old signed  in March appearing in 11 regular season games recording a goal in that span.

Hailing from Minnesota, Habisch spent five seasons playing NCAA hockey at UConn prior to turning pro.

She joins Katy Knoll, Maureen Murphy, Hayley Scamurra, Erin Ambrose, Mae Batherson, Kendall Cooper, Megan Carter, and Nicole Hensley as signed members of PWHL Las Vegas.

Jada HabischPWHL Las Vegas
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