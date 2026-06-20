Jessie Eldridge Signs With The Montreal Victoire

Jessie Eldridge, one of the league’s top scorers and a veteran presence has signed with the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire to a two-year deal.
Jessie Eldridge has remained one of the PWHL's top scorers for three straight seasons and is now set to join her fourth team in as many seasons.
Eldridge has signed a two-year contract to join the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire.
Last season after being acquired by the Boston Fleet in a trade with the Seattle Torrent, Eldridge finished tied for fifth in the PWHL in scoring with 23 points in 30 games including 14 goals, which was second most in the PWHL.