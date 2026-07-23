Jocelyne Larocque Named To University Of Minnesota-Duluth Hall Of Fame Class of 2026
The University of Minnesota-Duluth has named Ottawa Charge defender and assistant captain Jocelyne Larocque to its Hall of Fame with a resume that includes two NCAA titles and multiple program records, along with Swedish star Kim Martin Hasson.
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