Jocelyne Larocque Named To University Of Minnesota-Duluth Hall Of Fame Class of 2026

Kim Martin Hasson was the other women's hockey inductee. Backstopping Sweden, Martin won Olympic silver and bronze and two World Championships, and was named an Olympic All-Star and Best Goaltender at the 2006. Two years later she won an NCAA national title backstopping UMD where she was also named tournament MVP, and a First Team All-American. Martin Hasson is also a member of the Sweden Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame.