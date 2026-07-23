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Jocelyne Larocque Named To University Of Minnesota-Duluth Hall Of Fame Class of 2026

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Chris Sinclair
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Updated Jul 23, 2026, 13:19

The University of Minnesota-Duluth has named Ottawa Charge defender and assistant captain Jocelyne Larocque to its Hall of Fame with a resume that includes two NCAA titles and multiple program records, along with Swedish star Kim Martin Hasson.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth announced the eleven members of its 2026 Hall of Fame Class, including Ottawa Charge defender Jocelyne Larocque. The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Over her four-year collegiate career with the Bulldogs, Larocque received several awards in recognition of her performance. Larocque would go on to become a two-time WCHA First Team Selection (2008-09, 2009-10), a WCHA Third Team Selection (2007-08), a WCHA All-Rookie Team (2007-08), a Patty Kazmaier Award nominee (2010-11), WCHA Defensive Player of the Year (2010-11), and WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year (2010-11). Larocque helped the Bulldogs to NCAA titles in 2008 and again in 2010.

Larocque remains the program's leader in points by a defender (105), career assists by a defender (86), and the single-season record for assists by a defender (33, which she set in 2008-09).

A veteran of the Canadian national program, Larocque is also a four-time Olympic medalist (two gold, two silver), a 12-time World Championship medalist, a CWHL Champion, and a three-time WWHL Champion.

Kim Martin Hasson was the other women's hockey inductee. Backstopping Sweden, Martin won Olympic silver and bronze and two World Championships, and was named an Olympic All-Star and Best Goaltender at the 2006. Two years later she won an NCAA national title backstopping UMD where she was also named tournament MVP, and a First Team All-American. Martin Hasson is also a member of the Sweden Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame.

The full Hall of Fame Class includes: John and Colleen Economos (Football/Baseball), Clare Dahmen (Soccer), John Fulkrod (Head Men's and Women's Coach, Cross Country and Track and Field), Mike Hirschey (Wrestling), Kurt King (Football), Kate (Lange) Sterns (Volleyball), Jocelyne Larocque (Women's Hockey), Kim (Martin) Hasson (Women's Hockey), Rick Menz (Men's and Women's Hockey Equipment Manager), and Alex Stalock (Men's Hockey).

Jocelyne LarocqueMinnesota-Duluth BulldogsPWHLOttawa ChargeNCAA
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