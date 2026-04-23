Kelly Pannek Sets New Single Season PWHL Points Record As First Player Ever To Score 30

Minnesota Frost forward Kelly Pannek has written herself into the history books scoring her 30th point of the season. She hit 32 Wednesday night, an all-time single season scoring record in the PWHL.
Kelly Pannek has become the first player in PWHL history to score 30 points in a single season eclipsing the mark in her 29th game of the season.
The Minnesota Frost forward made history earning the record setting points in a 5-4 loss. Pannek scored a goal and added two assists to jump to 32 points on the campaign. It's the highest single season total ever in the PWHL.
Last season, then Boston captain Hilary Knight, and PWHL Rookie of the Year Sarah Fillier both recorded 29 points. Their marks passed Natalie Spooner's inaugural season record of 27 points.
Until Pannek hit the 30 point plateau, Spooner had been the only player in the league's three-season history to surpass a point per game in a full campaign.
Kelly Pannek highlights
Frost Forwards Continue To Shine
The Minnesota Frost have two lines loaded with top end talent, which has made it difficult for opponents to match up against the high flying attack. The PWHL's current scoring depth has most teams focusing in on a single line with their top defensive pairing, but the Frost's scoring depth has proven hard to contain.
Pannek not only leads the PWHL in points, but is also the league's top goal scorer.
She's not alone however, as the Frost's forward group including and Taylor Heise and Britta Curl-Salemme entered Wednesday's game in the top five in PWHL scoring, and were followed closely by captain Kendall Coyne Schofield despite the veteran missing seven games this season due to injury, and Grace Zumwinkle.
It's a change from last season for the Frost when a significant portion of their offense was being generated by defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques who both sat in the top five in team scoring. With the duo gone to Vancouver in expansion, Minnesota took a different approach this season, and have been far more dangerous both off the rush, and off the cycle in the offensive zone without as much reliance on defenders jumping into the play.