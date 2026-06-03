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Kelly Pannek Signs Three-Year Extension In Minnesota Protecting The League's Leading Scorer From Expansion cover image

Kelly Pannek Signs Three-Year Extension In Minnesota Protecting The League's Leading Scorer From Expansion

Ian Kennedy
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Kelly Pannek is staying in the State of Hockey for three more years after the PWHL's reigning leading scorer signed a three-year contract extension ahead of expansion.

Kelly Pannek has re-signed to a three-year contract with the Minnesota Frost.

With the signing, Pannek is the first of the team’s three protected players as part of the PWHL’s Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Pannek led the PWHL in scoring this season recording 33 points across 30 games. The total set a new single season PWHL record. She also was the league's top goal scorer recording 16 goals this season.

Last month Pannek was named a finalist for the PWHL's Billie Jean King MVP Award, as well as the PWHL's Forward of the Year.

The Plymouth, Minnesota product also helped Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in Milan, the second Olympic gold medal of her career, which followed a World Championship gold medal with USA in April.

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Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion process opens this week with the four expansion teams working to sign or select five players each. Pannek cannot be selected with her signing during Phase 1.

Kelly PannekMinnesota Frost
PWHL