Kelly Pannek Signs Three-Year Extension In Minnesota Protecting The League's Leading Scorer From Expansion

Kelly Pannek has re-signed to a three-year contract with the Minnesota Frost.\n\nWith the signing, Pannek is the first of the team’s three protected players as\npart of the PWHL’s Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27\nseason.\n\nPannek led the PWHL in scoring this season recording 33 points across 30 games.\nThe total set a new single season PWHL record. She also was the league's top\ngoal scorer recording 16 goals this season.\n\nLast month Pannek was named a finalist for the PWHL's Billie Jean King MVP\nAward, as well as the PWHL's Forward of the Year.\n\nThe Plymouth, Minnesota product also helped Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in\nMilan, the second Olympic gold medal of her career, which followed a World\nChampionship gold medal with USA in April.\n\nPhase 2 of the PWHL expansion process opens this week with the four expansion\nteams working to sign or select five players each. Pannek cannot be selected\nwith her signing during Phase 1.