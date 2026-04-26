Kelly Pannek Wins 2025-26 PWHL Scoring Title, Sets New PWHL Single Season Record

Minnesota Frost forward Kelly Pannek officially captured the PWHL's 2025-26\nscoring crown as the regular season came to a close on Saturday.\n\nPannek set a new single season PWHL scoring record with 33 points in 30 games\nplayed. \n\nShe also led the league in goal scoring recording 16 goals this season.\n\nThe Frost alternate captain had 10 power-play points, most in the PWHL, and her\neight multi-point games and three multi-goal games were both tied for the league\nlead.\n\nPannek's totals were a 22-point increase over her scoring totals from last\nseason. This year only 13 players league wide scored 22 points or more.\n\nMinnesota teammate Taylor Heise finished second in scoring with 30 points.\nThrough three seasons in PWHL history, Pannek and Heise are now the only players\nto reach the 30 point mark. \n\nAlong with Natalie Spooner from the league's inaugural season, the Minnesota duo\nare also the only players to score more than a point per game across the season.\n\nJessie Eldridge (Boston) and Rebecca Leslie (Ottawa) tied for second in the PWHL\nin goals with 14.\n\nPannek will be recognized at the PWHL Awards, to be held at a date and location\nstill to be named in June.\n\nKelly Pannek highlights\n\nThe Minnesota Frost were one of four teams to qualify for the 2026 PWHL Walter\nCup playoffs.