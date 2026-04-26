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Kelly Pannek Wins 2025-26 PWHL Scoring Title, Sets New PWHL Single Season Record cover image

Kelly Pannek Wins 2025-26 PWHL Scoring Title, Sets New PWHL Single Season Record

Ian Kennedy
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Minnesota Frost forward Kelly Pannek set a new PWHL single season scoring record winning the 2025-26 scoring race leading the league in goals and points.

Minnesota Frost forward Kelly Pannek officially captured the PWHL's 2025-26 scoring crown as the regular season came to a close on Saturday.

Pannek set a new single season PWHL scoring record with 33 points in 30 games played. 

She also led the league in goal scoring recording 16 goals this season.

The Frost alternate captain had 10 power-play points, most in the PWHL, and her eight multi-point games and three multi-goal games were both tied for the league lead.

Pannek's totals were a 22-point increase over her scoring totals from last season. This year only 13 players league wide scored 22 points or more.

Minnesota teammate Taylor Heise finished second in scoring with 30 points. Through three seasons in PWHL history, Pannek and Heise are now the only players to reach the 30 point mark. 

Along with Natalie Spooner from the league's inaugural season, the Minnesota duo are also the only players to score more than a point per game across the season.

Jessie Eldridge (Boston) and Rebecca Leslie (Ottawa) tied for second in the PWHL in goals with 14.

Pannek will be recognized at the PWHL Awards, to be held at a date and location still to be named in June.

Kelly Pannek highlights

The Minnesota Frost were one of four teams to qualify for the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup playoffs.

Minnesota FrostKelly PannekTaylor HeiseRebecca LeslieJessie Eldridge
PWHL