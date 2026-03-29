Kendall Coyne Schofield Activated From LTIR

The Minnesota Frost are set to welcome back captain Kendall Coyne Schofield who was activated from LTIR after suffering an injury at the 2026 Olympics.
The Minnesota Frost are set to welcome back captain Kendall Coyne Schofield who has been on long term injured reserve (LTIR) since the completion of the 2026 Olympics.
Coyne Schofield suffered an upper body injury at the Olympics where she helped USA win a gold medal. Prior to the Olympics Coyne Schofield was at or among the scoring leaders in the PWHL with 16 points in 15 games.
In her absence, New York won five of seven. They lost their most recent game, a shutout loss to the Montreal Victoire.
To make room for Coyne Schofield in Minnesota's lineup, the team moved forward Kaitlyn O’Donohoe to the Frost's Reserve Player list.
O’Donohoe appeared in eight games this season for the Frost recording a goal.