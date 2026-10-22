Keys To Success: Boston Fleet

With the loss of players like Muller, Eldridge, and Rattray, there's some offense to replace. Unfortunately for Boston, they didn't find a free agent addition on the market, and they spent their top picks at the draft on replacing their defensive losses. The best option for Boston is to find growth from within. Second year forwards Abby Newhook, Ella Huber, and Olivia Mobley are the key figures in this equation. Newhook had seven goals and 14 points last season as a rookie, outperforming many players picked ahead of her in the draft across the league. Ella Huber got her looks up front as well, but this year should be a lock to step into Boston's top six and stay there. She needs to be a contributor offensively this season, and it needs to be every night. Olivia Mobley missed the bulk of last season after a spectacular start. A full season from Mobley will be a key addition to their attack.