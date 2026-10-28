Keys To Success: Minnesota Frost

There was a period of time this offseason where many believed Kendall Coyne Schofield was either on her way out of Minnesota, or on her way out of the PWHL altogether. She waited months before deciding she would return, and did so on a two-year contract. A fiercely focused and intense person on and off the ice, few would ever question Coyne Schofield's mindset entering the season, but she herself had questions this offseason over her future. Coyne Schofield also battled injury in 2025-26, which may have factored into her overall timeframe to decide what came next. She's not the only veteran who fans will be watching closely. Never considered among the top offensive players in the world, Kelly Pannek scored her way into that conversation, and the record books last season. The 30-year-old more than doubled her previous career high of 16 points, and tripled her 2024-25 output scoring 33 points in 30 games. She was the first player in PWHL history to surpass the 30 point mark, and her 33 points stand as the league's all-time single-season record. It will be a monumental task to repeat, although Pannek has set her own bar high. Minnesota needs both veterans in top form mentally and physically this season.