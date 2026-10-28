Keys To Success: Minnesota Frost

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Nancy Shields
Nancy Shields
Oct 28, 2026 2:34 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 2:34 PM
The Minnesota Frost are set to enter the 2026-27 PWHL season for the first time without 'Walter Cup champions' next to their name. Still, they have key veterans returning and high hopes of outperforming the fresh faces in the Western Conference, as long as they can manage their keys to success.
The Minnesota Frost, for the first time in the PWHL's short history, enter a new season without the Walter Cup champion title. They'll also enter 2026-27 having suffered another wave of losses in free agency, and without a major new signing on their roster.
It means the Frost will rely on their star studded group of veterans, and internal growth from young players to again reach the PWHL playoffs. As luck would have it, the Fleet were placed in the PWHL's newly formed Western Conference as the only original six team on the Western split. They'll face more travel out west this season, but it will be to face three brand new expansion teams, and two of the league's non-playoff teams from 2025-26 in Vancouver and Seattle. With experience and stability on their side, Minnesota will look to win their way back to the Walter Cup finals.
But it won't come with hurdles, and it won't happen if Minnesota cannot achieve a number of keys to their own success.
Maddie Rooney Sets Off Without A Safety Net
When Minnesota won their inaugural Walter Cup title, it was Nicole Hensely in net. She'd traded spots off and on in that first campaign with Maddie Rooney as the Frost employed a true tandem system. In year two, Rooney got more games in the split, and ended up in the crease for Minnesota's second Walter Cup win. By year three, the tandem was still intact, but Rooney had won the right to consider herself the starter, and for the first time in Frost history, one goaltender, Maddie Rooney, played all of their postseason games. This season, Rooney will enter with confidence, and as the sole owner of Minnesota's crease after Hensley bolted in expansion for Las Vegas. Rooney is set to play more games in the PWHL than she has in her career, and she's doing it with an unproven pair behind her in Russian draft pick Daria Gredzen, and last year's third goalie, Marlene Boissonnault behind her. This is Rooney's crease, and it will remain Rooney's crease through ups and downs unless Gredzen surprises early. The safety net is gone, and this is Maddie Rooney's season to be the go to woman in net.
Keep The Offense Rolling
No team scored close to as much as the Minnesota Frost last season who recorded 91 goals, well above the next best team, Montreal, who scored 78. Their total was 40 goals more than the Toronto Sceptres who scored only 51 times. Many members of that potent offense are returning including 2025-26 PWHL leading scorer Kelly Pannek, and second leading scorer Taylor Fox, as well as top ten scorers Kendall Coyne Schofield and Grace Zumwinkle. It's enough firepower, especially with the introduction of Finnish national team standout Viivi Vainikka, and the hopeful healthy return of Dominique Petrie, to expect Minnesota will remain a dangerous team up front. The Frost did however, lose a key pair of power forwards in Britta Curl-Salemme and Abby Hustler, and two of the PWHL's top seven defensive scorers in Kendall Cooper and Mae Batherson, as well as depth contributor Katy Knoll. Minnesota will hope for internal growth to help buffer these changes as they look to keep their offense rolling. No team aside from the Montreal Victoire is expected to have even remotely the same offensive skill and depth as the league saw last season, so Minnesota should have some wiggle room.
A Blueline With Something To Prove
Nobody on the planet will question Lee Stecklein's continued impact, and place as one of the best defenders in the world. Minnesota also has veteran Sidney Morin, who has the versatility to evolve into anything Minnesota needs. Beyond this pair however, and watching the loss of Sophie Jaques, Claire Thompson, Melissa Channell-Watkins, Kendall Cooper, Jincy Roese, and Mae Batherson from their blueline the last two offseasons, there are question marks. Minnesota's blueline quite simply has something to prove. Natalie Buchbinder is back as a trusted veteran, but the final spot in their top four is completely up for grabs, albeit earmaked for first round pick Sara Swiderski. It leaves returnee Brooke Becker, who the team will look to step into a larger role, and rookie Tova Henderson to round out their top six. They've got some intriguing free agent invites coming to camp, and if things don't look good early, don't expect coach Ken Klee and GM Melissa Caruso to wait long to flip a forward for defensive help.
Can The Veterans Do It Again?
There was a period of time this offseason where many believed Kendall Coyne Schofield was either on her way out of Minnesota, or on her way out of the PWHL altogether. She waited months before deciding she would return, and did so on a two-year contract. A fiercely focused and intense person on and off the ice, few would ever question Coyne Schofield's mindset entering the season, but she herself had questions this offseason over her future. Coyne Schofield also battled injury in 2025-26, which may have factored into her overall timeframe to decide what came next. She's not the only veteran who fans will be watching closely. Never considered among the top offensive players in the world, Kelly Pannek scored her way into that conversation, and the record books last season. The 30-year-old more than doubled her previous career high of 16 points, and tripled her 2024-25 output scoring 33 points in 30 games. She was the first player in PWHL history to surpass the 30 point mark, and her 33 points stand as the league's all-time single-season record. It will be a monumental task to repeat, although Pannek has set her own bar high. Minnesota needs both veterans in top form mentally and physically this season.
Reclamation Products
Part of Minnesota's success this season will rest with veterans Sam Cogan and Elizabeth Giguere who are both interested in reclaiming their status in the league, and forging a brighter future. Giguere entered the PWHL's inaugural season as a highly touted player not only as pro, but having won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the NCAA's top player, an honor she was nominated for in four consecutive seasons. That type of play typically translates to PWHL stardom, but Giguere struggled with the speed and tight checking, and last season was cut by Ottawa in training camp before signing as a reserve, and waiting for her chance to get into the Minnesota roster down the stretch. She was joined in the late season push by Sam Cogan, another player who lost her PWHL spot before heading to Europe to regain her form in the SDHL. She signed in Minnesota when her season in Sweden ended and stepped into a trusted role, including reps in their top six, down the stretch. This season, both will be counted upon from the opening puck drop to step in and contribute in a more meaningful and consistent way, and the Frost's season success will depend on players like Cogan and Giguere making their mark.
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