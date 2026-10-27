Keys To Success: Montreal Victoire

To be clear, this is not the same situation as what Troy Ryan and Gina Kingsbury had with the Toronto Sceptres, but it continues to get closer. The saving grace here is that Daniele Sauvageau has already announced she's leaving the Victoire after this season to focus solely on Team Canada, and Kori Cheverie will finish her coaching duties with Canada before camp even opens, with no other stops during the season. It's positive, but the risk, at least for this season, remains for bias to sneak in. There were reports from Canada's camp that some Montreal players were getting added reps on special teams and looks that some believed they did not deserve. It could be a simple difference of opinions, but that's where the risk of bias, real or perceived, creeps in. Regardless, Team Canada will sit back of mind for Montreal's staff, and keeping that balance healthier than it was in Toronto is a must. Otherwise both will suffer.