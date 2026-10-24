Keys To Success: Ottawa Charge

Fanuza Kadirova surprised many last season. Most expected Anna Shokhina to be the scoring Russian winger in Ottawa's lineup, but instead it was late round flier Kadirova who stepped in and stole a top six role in Ottawa. Kadirova came at it like a pro, studying the PWHL and preparing specifically for the different style, including how to manage less time, space, and the added physicality. The exciting part is, she may get better again as Kadirova continued to improve as the season went on last year, finishing as one of only three Charge players to hit double digits in goals. Ottawa will look for a lot more out of veteran Katerina Mrazova this season. After scoring 18 points in 23 games in the league's inaugural season, Mrazova missed most of season two with injuries, and last year scored only nine points in 30 games. Ottawa needs Mrazova to produce more to help carry the load. Finally, a name to watch this season will be rookie Tereza Pistekova, who will be the youngest player in the league. The Czech national team member has a lot of potential, but Ottawa will need to develop her on the fly.