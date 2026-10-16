Keys To Success: PWHL Detroit

Detroit's build looks a lot like Seattle's did last season, and that's not good. Teams that tried to build bigger rosters last season, like Seattle and Toronto struggled. Why? Because speed is still the primary driver in the game. With body checking and physicality holding more and more value, the old adage still stands true that you can't hit what you can't catch. Detroit certainly recruited a lot of size up front, which begs the question, will they have enough speed? They certainly have it in a handful of players including Hannah Bilka and Daryl Watts, but Detroit might need to be fast in other ways. They may be a team that relies heavily on positioning and puck movement. For Sciba, it will be a task to make sure each line has an infusion of speed, even if means elevating players who aren't as skilled, so that Detroit isn't losing possession.