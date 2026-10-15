Keys To Success: PWHL Las Vegas

A two-time Walter Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, three-time World Champion, and former World Championship Best Goaltender. It's a resume that would lead you to believe Hensley remains one of the best in the game. This season, that will be up to her to prove. Hensley entered the PWHL as Minnesota's unquestioned starter, and that season, she was between the pipes for PWHL Minnesota as they won the inaugural Walter Cup. The next season, her hold on Minnesota's crease began to slip, until this year she fully relinquished the starting role to Maddie Rooney. Now in Las Vegas, this is a team with a strong blueline, but they'll still go through some growing pains as a roster, and with it, some mistakes will be made on the ice that their goalie, Hensley, will need to clean up. They don't need perfection, but they do need Hensley to reserve her trend, and make a few more game saving stops. Hensley's save percentage has hovered around .900, last season posting a .908. But that was ninth of the ten most active goalies in the league. The top four goalies in the league all posted .931 or above percentages. It's hard to imagine a PWHL team making the playoffs this season with a goalie under .915.