Keys To Success: Seattle Torrent

Regardless of what the messaging may have been about this roster, they weren't a cohesive group on, or off the ice last season. Quite simply, Seattle recruited a lot of players who put themselves before the team, and who joined after wearing out their welcome in other markets. It didn't work. This season, the deck has been considerably shuffled, and that should help. Some players who fall into this conversation remain, others have moved on, but the fresh mix is what matters, both on the bench, and behind it. Christine Bumstead obviously had favor with players last season, otherwise she would not have survived the offseason shuffle either. Instead she was promoted while head coach Steven O'Rourke was fired. Bumstead however, still has a monumental task ahead in her first ever head coaching job. She has assistant coach experience from U SPORTS and last season with Seattle, and was a development coach in the WHL, but has never run her own bench, or managed athletes at this level. It could be the fresh start and fresh approach Seattle needs, but Bumstead must get this team moving in one direction from the opening puck drop.