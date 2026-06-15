Kim Weiss Officially Named Head Coach Of PWHL Las Vegas

PWHL Las Vegas has officially announced Kim Weiss as the team's first head coach.
The PWHL today announced the appointment of Kim Weiss to the position of head coach with PWHL Las Vegas.
Weiss joins after spending two seasons with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, first as a video coach, then this season as the second woman ever to serve as a full-time assistant coach at the AHL level.
“I am thrilled to welcome Kim Weiss as the first Head Coach of PWHL Las Vegas,” said PWHL Las Vegas general Mmanager Dominique DiDia.
“Throughout her coaching career, Kim has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop players, build strong team cultures, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game. Her accomplishments across both the NCAA and AHL speak for themselves, and her hockey expertise and communication skills make her one of the most respected leaders in the sport. Having played alongside her in college, I have seen firsthand the character, integrity, leadership, and competitiveness that define her, and her values align perfectly with the culture we are building in Las Vegas.”
Weiss recently helped the Eagles to game seven of the AHL semi-finals. Now she's set to take over as head coach with PWHL Las Vegas, becoming the fourth woman holding a head coaching role in the PWHL.
“It’s an honor to become a head coach at the highest level of the women’s game and I couldn’t be more excited to join PWHL Las Vegas,” said Weiss.
“Much of what I’ve experienced over the last few years wasn’t something I dreamed about growing up because those opportunities simply didn’t exist. I’m incredibly grateful for the people and organizations that have helped me along the way, especially the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles. I’ll carry many of the lessons I learned from one of the best organizations in hockey as we build a first-class environment for our players, staff, and fans in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has embraced hockey in a remarkable way and built a passionate sports culture. The city is known for its energy, excitement, and entertainment, and we’re committed to bringing that same passion every time our team takes the ice. I can’t wait to help build something special for this community.”
Prior to the AHL, Weiss was an assistant coach with the Trinity College men’s hockey program in the 2023-24 campaign, becoming the first woman to work as an assistant coach in NCAA Division III men’s hockey. She also spent time as an assistant coach and associate head coach with the NAHL's Maryland Black Bears, and was the director of player development and hwead coach for the Washington Pride girls' program.
Weiss and DiDia are former teammates competing for the Trinity College women's team.