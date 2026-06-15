Kim Weiss Officially Named Head Coach Of PWHL Las Vegas

“Much of what I’ve experienced over the last few years wasn’t something I dreamed about growing up because those opportunities simply didn’t exist. I’m incredibly grateful for the people and organizations that have helped me along the way, especially the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles. I’ll carry many of the lessons I learned from one of the best organizations in hockey as we build a first-class environment for our players, staff, and fans in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has embraced hockey in a remarkable way and built a passionate sports culture. The city is known for its energy, excitement, and entertainment, and we’re committed to bringing that same passion every time our team takes the ice. I can’t wait to help build something special for this community.”