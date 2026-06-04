Kingsbury Confirms Daryl Watts' Time In Toronto Is Done

Kingsbury said that she found out "two weeks ago" about the opportunity for Troy Ryan to become coach and GM of PWHL San Jose, and confirmed that if not for that, he would "100%" be back as Sceptres coach... Kingsbury also said that the leadership group of Turnbull, Fast, and Munroe have been part of the protection and expansion process since it was announced...Assistant coaches Jim Midgley and Rachel Flanagan will have the opportunity to return once the Sceptres' new head coach is in place and conversations occur between them.