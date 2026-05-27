Kris Sparre Leaves Boston Fleet To Become New Head Coach Of PWHL Hamilton

“I’m excited for the opportunity to build a foundation in Hamilton alongside Meghan, and moving closer to home and being near family makes this the right step for me personally and professionally,” said Sparre. “I’ll always be thankful for my time in Boston and the relationships built along the way. I’m incredibly grateful to Danielle Marmer for believing in me and giving me my first opportunity as a Head Coach with the Fleet, and to the staff and players for their commitment and passion that truly made it a privilege. The entire organization and fans in Boston showed me just how special it is to be a part of the PWHL community, and I’ll carry those memories and experiences with me as I begin this next chapter. I look forward to helping lead a new team that Hamilton can be proud of."