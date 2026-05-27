Kris Sparre Leaves Boston Fleet To Become New Head Coach Of PWHL Hamilton

Kris Sparre is leaving the Boston Fleet to become the first coach of PWHL Hamilton. He's also up for PWHL Coach of the Year.
Kris Sparre is the new head coach of PWHL Hamilton. The PWHL Coach of the Year nominee and favorite for the award leaves the Boston Fleet to move closer to home as head coach for the expansion PWHL Hamilton.
Sparre, a Mississauga product was hired by Meghan Duggan, the new general manager for Hamilton.
“I’m thrilled to have Kris as the first Head Coach in PWHL Hamilton history, bringing a combination of hockey knowledge, leadership, and player development expertise that make him an ideal fit,” said Meghan Duggan, PWHL Hamilton general manager.
“I wanted someone who aligns with my core values and can establish a culture and standard that players will want to be a part of, as we forge the foundation and shape the identity of PWHL Hamilton. I believe Kris is the right person to help lead this, with a strong understanding of what it takes to build an environment where players can thrive individually while competing as a team.”
Sparre took a Boston team most expected to finish last this season and guided them to a 16-5-4-5 record, tying Montreal for most points in the league with 62. They ultimately finished second due to a tiebreaker and were eliminated by the Ottawa Charge in the Walter Cup semi-finals.
Now Sparre is excited for a new challenge in Hamilton.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to build a foundation in Hamilton alongside Meghan, and moving closer to home and being near family makes this the right step for me personally and professionally,” said Sparre. “I’ll always be thankful for my time in Boston and the relationships built along the way. I’m incredibly grateful to Danielle Marmer for believing in me and giving me my first opportunity as a Head Coach with the Fleet, and to the staff and players for their commitment and passion that truly made it a privilege. The entire organization and fans in Boston showed me just how special it is to be a part of the PWHL community, and I’ll carry those memories and experiences with me as I begin this next chapter. I look forward to helping lead a new team that Hamilton can be proud of."
Prior to Boston, Sparre was an assistant coach with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.