Laura Stacey Voted New President Of PWHLPA

There's a new president in town, but this one is Canadian. Laura Stacey was recently named the new president of the Professional Women's Hockey League Players' Association (PWHLPA) for the 2025-26 PWHL season.

The Montreal Victoire veteran and Canadian national team member takes over for Kendall Coyne Schofield who was the union's first president.

Stacey served as Montreal's player representative in each of the league's first two seasons before taking on the role as president for the PWHLPA.

Joining Stacey in leadership roles this season are Minnesota Frost and Team USA defender Lee Stecklein who will serve as vice president, Toronto Sceptres defender Savannah Harmon who was named Treasurer, and lawyer and former professional hockey player Hayleigh Cudmore who will serve as secretary.

Player reps for each team include Jill Saulnier (Boston Fleet), Britta Curl-Salemme (Minnesota Frost), Maureen Murphy (Montreal Victoire), Micah Zandee-Hart (New York Sirens), Rebecca Leslie (Ottawa Charge), Jessie Eldridge (Seattle Torrent), Jesse Compher (Toronto Sceptres), and Emma Greco (Vancouver Goldeneyes).

Malaika Underwood remains the PWHLPA's Executive Director.