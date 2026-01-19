Leadership Change Key To Persistent New York Sirens' Success

OF NOTE: Kaltounkova and O'Brien, selected first and third respectively in last summer's PWHL entry draft, each have two power play goals, accounting for all four Sirens' goals with the player advantage this season.

-- Cherkowski, who has four assists to go along with Sunday's goal, became the tenth PWHL rookie to reach the five-point mark this season. The Sirens second-round pick's previous point came in the team’s last game against Montréal on Jan. 2 at Prudential Center. -- Fillier notched her first multi-point game of the season and eighth of her career with two assists. The Sirens' alternate captain now has six assists this season, all in the team’s last five games as the home team.

-- Osborne produced her fourth game with at least 30 saves this season in her record 13th consecutive start for the Sirens, matching her four 30-plus save performances in 10 games as a rookie last season. Today marked the New York netminder’s fifth outing this season where she allowed one goal or less.

-- Levis' assist brought her season points total to six which ties her for the fourth-most on the team. The former Ohio State Buckeye is now one assist away from her career-high assist total in 30 games last season.

-- Sunday's game in Washington, D.C. was the highest-attended in-arena game in U.S. women’s hockey history. The crowd of 17,228 surpassed the previous record of 16,014 fans set on Nov. 28, 2025, when the Seattle Torrent hosted the Minnesota Frost for their inaugural home opener at Climate Pledge Arena. The first-ever PWHL contest played in Washington, D.C. ranks tenth all-time in league attendance.