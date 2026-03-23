Leslie Scores Overtime Winner As Charge Beat Montreal For The First Time This Season

Passing the midway point of the game, Abby Roque won a draw in the offensive zone cleanly back to Nicole Gosling. Wasting no time with the puck, Gosling slung a wrist shot toward the net that beat Philips five hole on a goal she certainly would like back. Gosling's second of the season was the final tally of regulation as the teams played a scoreless third period en route to a 1-1 tie.