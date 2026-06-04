Looking At The Top Available Players For PWHL Expansion Teams With Phase Two Set To Open

But many of the available free agents will sign with expansion teams in order to get higher salaries. Toronto's inability to sign and protect Daryl Watts could mean the Canadian national team star will in fact be heading to a new team. The rumors of Kendall Coyne Schofield looking at Detroit remain, but she's also a player who could have no intention of leaving Minnesota at this point in her career, and even with an EFO, it could be difficult to force Coyne Schofield elsewhere. Team USA and Seattle captain Hilary Knight was left exposed in Seattle, and could be on the move for the second straight season continuing to collect new jerseys. Knight however, clearly stated she'd like to remain in Seattle.