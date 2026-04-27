MacLeod Returns To Ottawa's Bench As Charge And Fleet Prepare For Walter Cup Playoff Clash

There are players on both sides who could be difference makers for their respective squads, and we’re going to start with Ottawa’s Ronja Savolainen, who has been clutch for the Charge. She finished the season with four primary assists on game-winning goals, including two on overtime winners. Sticking with Ottawa, a conversation about x-factors would not be complete without stating the most obvious name: Sarah Wozniewicz. The “Wizard of Woz,” as she’s become known, can take over a game and score brilliant goals, as she did against Toronto in the season finale.