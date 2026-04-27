MacLeod Returns To Ottawa's Bench As Charge And Fleet Prepare For Walter Cup Playoff Clash

The Ottawa Charge hit the road to face the Boston Fleet in a semifinal round that's bound to be close, full of extra time, and decided by what may just end up being pure luck.
Now that the dust has settled on the regular season and the four teams have clinched their spots in the postseason, the Montreal Victoire were on the clock to name their semifinal opponent. After the 24-hour time had elapsed, they selected the Minnesota Frost, meaning that Ottawa will head to Boston for their semifinal matchup.
Before discussing how these two teams stack up, the Charge shared that head coach Carla MacLeod will return to the bench after stepping away to continue her cancer treatment. In her absence, assistant coach Haley Irwin did a more-than-admirable job, helping guide the team to a 4-1 record, including a four-game winning streak, while outscoring their opponents 15-7.
In terms of this matchup, it’s intriguing to say the least, as these two line up very well and have already produced many anxious moments for fans in their four matchups. All four of their games have required extra time: three via shootout and one in overtime, with Ottawa holding the regular season series 3-1.
With the records now aside, let's take a deeper look at each area of these two teams and, by the end, see who may have the edge when the final horn sounds in the semifinal round.
Scoring
It should come as no surprise, given how these games have been decided this season, to find that scoring is also very close between these two. Over those four games, the Charge also hold a slight edge in goals, 9-7, with captain Brianne Jenner leading the way with two goals, along with two assists. Unsurprisingly, linemate Rebecca Leslie is right behind with three goals, tied with Boston’s Susanna Tapani and Megan Keller.
Now, one would think that the Fleet might have the edge here since 23 of their 30 games saw them score the opening goal, resulting in a .870 winning percentage. But as Charge fans are well aware, Ottawa was able to come back and win many of their games despite being down early, leading the league with five wins when trailing after two periods.
Balanced scoring on both sides, one team opens the scoring more while the other one closes out games well, means this ends in a draw.
Special Teams
Upon the completion of the regular season, Ottawa’s power play ranked third in the league at 17.8% while Boston’s finished fifth at 14.0%. Ottawa has seen the player advantage 14 times over the four games, while Boston has seen it 13 times, so it's a virtual tie. How many goals were scored? A total of two, one for each side, meaning another draw.
Where things get interesting here is breaking down the road vs home power play and penalty kill. Simply put, Ottawa is much better on the power play, ranking third in the league both at home (20.9%) and away (14.9%). Boston, by contrast, is a much better penalty-killing team, ranking second at home (95.1%) and first on the road (88.1%).
Charge fans are well versed in how effective forward Jessie Eldridge can be on the power play from her time with the Torrent, and she’s been just as effective with the Fleet. Both she and Keller lead Boston in power play goals with four apiece, while Ottawa’s led by, unsurprisingly, Jenner and Leslie with four each as well. Once again, we have another draw.
Goaltending
There is every expectation that this series will see a goaltending duel that will make for a can’t-miss TV. Boston’s Aerin Frankel has been lights out, and has more than lived up to the “Green Monster” moniker, finishing the season with a 1.17 goals against average, a .953 save percentage and a league-record eight shutouts.
Ottawa’s Gwyneth Philips has been steady once again in goal, especially during the team’s four-game winning streak. Over that time, she’s earned her own moniker of “Fort Philips,” with a .985 save percentage and a .50 goals against, along with two shutouts.
There is no doubt that Philips will continue her outstanding performance, but the edge here goes to her Northeastern teammate Frankel.
X-Factors
There are players on both sides who could be difference makers for their respective squads, and we’re going to start with Ottawa’s Ronja Savolainen, who has been clutch for the Charge. She finished the season with four primary assists on game-winning goals, including two on overtime winners. Sticking with Ottawa, a conversation about x-factors would not be complete without stating the most obvious name: Sarah Wozniewicz. The “Wizard of Woz,” as she’s become known, can take over a game and score brilliant goals, as she did against Toronto in the season finale.
Boston has a few, many of whom have already been mentioned. Eldridge, Keller and Frankel all fall into this category, but this is where Abby Newhook enters the conversation. Speaking of clutch, that’s what Newhook was for the Fleet in her rookie campaign. Able to score in all situations, at both ends of the ice, and remain disciplined in the process, she is a name to watch.
The best-of-five series between the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet gets underway on Thursday, April 30, at 7:00 pm at the Tsongas Center and will feature a matchup that has all the hallmarks of classic playoff hockey.