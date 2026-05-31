Manon Rheaume Focused On Expansion Before Turning To The 2026 Draft Happening In Detroit

Manon Rheaume is focused on the task at hand, tackling the PWHL expansion process, before she turns her full attention to the draft. It's step by step in building PWHL Detroit as Michigan's team.
PWHL Detroit is working overtime right now. General Manager Manon Rhéaume knows there's a lot to do. She already her head coach picking Michigan product Josh Sciba, who was an assistant coach with the New York Sirens.
That however, was only one step in what will be a busy and complex few weeks of roster building through the PWHL's six-phase process.
"Just a lot of hours in the next few days to get ready for next week, that's for sure. But as far as the expansion, like I said, we have so many great hockey players all around the world. Like we're getting people from all over the place that wants to be part of that Draft. The number of players that's going to be part of the Draft, it's so much greater, and I think that you even hear some players that are coming back out of retirement to try to make one of those teams.
Rhéaume believes in the talent entering the league, along with her ability to build a competitive team in Detroit.
With only a short time frame between the opening of the expansion process on June 1, to the Draft on June 17 and free agency, Rhéaume is trying to focus on each step as it comes.
"To be honest with you, with a short time to get ready for expansion, we didn't spend as much time yet with the draft, not knowing what we're going to get from the expansion," admitted Rhéaume. "And I think they go hand to hand. We know what's coming up. We know the players...so now with focusing on the expansion first, and then it may change what your needs are for the draft. So we work to make sure we're ready for both, but before we can really look at the draft, we need to see what we're going to get during the expansion, because our needs may change."
PWHL Detroit also doesn't know where they'll select in the first round of the PWHL Draft, which could also change the path they take with their first pick.
When they step to the stage at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on June 17, they'll have the chance to introduce the newest members of PWHL Detroit to fans first hand. Depending on the draft order, it could include Detroit having the chance to select Michigan products like Kirsten Simms in the first round, or Elyssa Biederman in the second or third round of the draft. Rheaume, who spent the last decade working for Little Caesars directing girls hockey, she saw both Simms and Biederman come through her program. Whether it's through expansion, free agency, or the draft, or even in subsequent seasons, Rheaume would like to have Michigan products playing for Detroit.
"Of course, long term it's really important to have Michigan players here when all the young girls can grow up here, play their hockey here, maybe go away for college and having the chance to come back and play in their own town," she said. "I think it's incredible for them. But again, like, we are going to build the best thing that we can, and with keeping in mind the players are from Michigan for sure."