Manon Rheaume Focused On Expansion Before Turning To The 2026 Draft Happening In Detroit

"To be honest with you, with a short time to get ready for expansion, we didn't spend as much time yet with the draft, not knowing what we're going to get from the expansion," admitted Rhéaume. "And I think they go hand to hand. We know what's coming up. We know the players...so now with focusing on the expansion first, and then it may change what your needs are for the draft. So we work to make sure we're ready for both, but before we can really look at the draft, we need to see what we're going to get during the expansion, because our needs may change."