Mariah Keopple Sees Plenty of Opportunity in San Jose Sea Lions

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 14, 2026 5:11 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 5:11 PM
After four seasons in the PWHL, Mariah Keopple is excited to join the San Jose Sea Lions and become part of the Bay Area's growing women's sports community.
When Mariah Keopple signed with PWHL San Jose, she got a message from an old friend.
"Well hey neighbor," Valkyries guard Gabby Williams texted her.
The two met in Seattle last season, when Keopple was with the Torrent and Williams was rehabbing a knee injury before heading overseas. They connected over their shared interests in fashion and sports. Keopple is the founder of RIAH The Label, her own fashion brand. Williams eventually attended one of her shows, and the two have since worked together on several projects.
Now, they'll be living about 45 minutes apart.
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For Keopple, the connection is one of several things she's looking forward to as she starts a new chapter in San Jose. After spending the first two seasons of her PWHL career in Montreal and last season in Seattle, she felt it was time for a change.
"I just felt that it was time for me to get into the Bay, and I'm just really excited to be here," Keopple said.
Her conversations with San Jose general manager and head coach Troy Ryan helped make the decision. She signed a two-year contract, giving her an opportunity to settle into the organization while also pursuing interests outside of hockey.
"The cards just fell right, all the conversations I was having with Troy is what drew me here," Keopple said. "They were great conversations that made me feel really confident in the organization."
Keopple arrived in Seattle a couple of weeks before training camp last season to showcase one of her RIAH The Label collections at a show. Williams was still in the city at the time, and the two met through a small group of Seattle Torrent and Seattle Storm players.
"She was so personable and easy to talk to. Our conversations were always riveting, so that's one thing that drew me to her," Keopple said.
They started talking about fashion and sports, and Williams eventually came to her show. Since signing with San Jose, they've already discussed upcoming events and the possibility of working together more often.
"Being 45 minutes away from each other is definitely making things easier to do fittings and things like that," Keopple said.
Keopple said she's already made connections in the Bay Area despite not having been here very long. It's one of the reasons she sees San Jose as a good fit beyond hockey.
"The Bay is the perfect city to be in when I have all these exciting things coming up," she said.
On the ice, Keopple is also stepping into a different role. At 26, she's among the older players on San Jose's roster, where Kristin O'Neill, 28, is the oldest.
After spending her previous seasons around older teammates, Keopple hasn't necessarily thought of herself as a veteran. That's changing with this group.
"'I’ve been in the league since year one, but I've never felt like an actual vet because I've always had girls that are older than me on the team," she said of her newfound status as a team leader. "It's different from the NCAA, so as the younger girls get in here, helping them navigate is going to be very vital for us."
Keopple has also started thinking about what San Jose can look like as a team. She sees plenty of speed in the roster and expects that to be a big part of its identity.
"I see our team being very fast and first on the puck all the time," she said.
Getting there will take time. The players still need to learn each other's tendencies and figure out how they work together, particularly with so many new faces coming into the league.
"There's a lot of speed that comes with the girls on our team, but it's definitely going to be a learning curve, seeing what triggers certain girls, forward, defense,goalies," Keopple said.
She's been through that process before. Keopple spent the first two seasons of the PWHL in Montreal before joining Seattle for its inaugural campaign. The experience gave her a better understanding of what goes into establishing a new team, including the adjustments that come with a new organization and city.
She said she's happy to share what she's learned in Seattle as San Jose develops its own culture.
"There's so much you can learn, going with the punches in a sense," she said. "There's a lot of little tidbits I've learned. I'll gladly give my input wherever it's needed and wanted."
The opportunity to help establish a team is one part of the move. Keopple is just as interested in what San Jose can become within the Bay Area's women's sports community.
She pointed to the support for the Golden State Valkyries as an example. While Montreal and Seattle both have strong fanbases, Keopple said she's been impressed by how fans in the Bay Area support women's teams across different sports.
"I was in Montreal for the first two years, it's a huge hockey city in Canada, so their fan base is great. I was in Seattle, their fan base is great," she said. "But the women's sports fanbase here is truly so, so cool. It's not just one sport, it doesn't really matter the sport. Everyone is supportive."
Keopple wants to see that support extend beyond individual teams. She's already thinking about bringing her San Jose teammates together with athletes from other Bay Area organizations, including Williams and Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen.
She and San Jose teammate Maggie Connors both attended Princeton with Chen, making for another connection between the region's professional women's teams. Keopple has also met players from the Bay Area's new professional women's volleyball team, the Signal, and wants to find more ways for athletes across different sports to connect.
"I want all the different sports, I met a couple girls on the Signal, everyone meet everyone and get involved," Keopple said.
For Keopple, those relationships can make a difference beyond the athletes themselves.
"If you can have strong relationships with everybody, the women's teams here. It grows the fanbases, the cities," she said. "It's just really exciting to have the potential to grow those relationships deeper."
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