Marie-Philip Poulin Named 2026 Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP

Marie-Philip Poulin has done it all in her career. The future Hockey Hall of\nFamer has won Olympic and World Championship gold. Last season she was named the\nPWHL's Billie Jean King MVP winner.\n\nNow, she's a Walter Cup champion, and was named the Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP for\nher postseason performance leading Montreal to a title.\n\nPoulin tied a new PWHL record recording eight points in nine playoff games\nfinishing the post season with two goals and six assists.\n\nShe assisted on Abby Roque's game winning goal in Game 4 of the finals.\n\nIn the PWHL semi-finals, Poulin scored the series winning goal against the\nMinnesota Frost.\n\nMarie-Philip Poulin