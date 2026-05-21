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Marie-Philip Poulin Named 2026 Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP cover image

Marie-Philip Poulin Named 2026 Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP

Ian Kennedy
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Marie-Philip Poulin may not have been 100% in the 2026 Walter Cup playoffs, but she was everything and more for the Montreal Victoire being named the Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP.

Marie-Philip Poulin has done it all in her career. The future Hockey Hall of Famer has won Olympic and World Championship gold. Last season she was named the PWHL's Billie Jean King MVP winner.

Now, she's a Walter Cup champion, and was named the Ilona Kloss Playoff MVP for her postseason performance leading Montreal to a title.

Poulin tied a new PWHL record recording eight points in nine playoff games finishing the post season with two goals and six assists.

She assisted on Abby Roque's game winning goal in Game 4 of the finals.

In the PWHL semi-finals, Poulin scored the series winning goal against the Minnesota Frost.

Marie-Philip Poulin
Marie-Philip PoulinMontreal VictoireWalter Cup
PWHL