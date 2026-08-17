Meet Todd Humphrey, The Man Behind The PWHL's Four-Team Expansion Plans
Ian KennedyUpdated Aug 17, 2026, 13:09featured
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PWHL fans have become accustomed to names like Amy Scheer and Jayna Hefford discussing expansion, but behind the scenes, the man responsible for getting the league's four new franchises off the ground has been Todd Humphrey.
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