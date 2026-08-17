Meet Todd Humphrey, The Man Behind The PWHL's Four-Team Expansion Plans

It seems like each day this summer new hires have been announcing their roles with one of the PWHL's new franchises, and thanking Humphrey in the process. From business operations and ticket sales, to marketing and communications staff, Humphrey is putting the pieces together in Detroit, Hamilton, San Jose, and Las Vegas, so that the league's four new GMs can focus on building their rosters, and when fans arrive, they'll be welcomed with the same experience the PWHL has become known for across North America.