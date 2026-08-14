Megan McKay Hopes To Be A Hit In The PWHL In More Ways Than One

Megan McKay has never shied away from physical hockey. Now she'll try to turn that mentality into a spot on PWHL San Jose's inaugural roster.
Many girls leave boys' hockey before body checking begins.
Megan McKay stayed.
"I played boys checking up until high school," McKay said. "Most girls actually switch before checking. But I stayed in it just so I could showcase girls can hit as well."
Years later, that decision feels fitting.
The PWHL has built a reputation for its fast, physical style of play and McKay has never shied away from that aspect of the game. This fall, she'll have the chance to prove she belongs after earning a training camp invitation with PWHL San Jose.
For McKay, physical hockey has never been something to adjust to. It's been part of her identity.
"Growing up the way I did playing with the boys, I've never had anything come easy, whether it was my first two years of college, then moving to a higher-level program," McKay said. "I've always worked for what I was given. So that's the same scenario here in San Jose. I'm going to come in and make an impact where I can and be the hardest worker on the ice."
That mindset is one of the reasons San Jose appealed to her from the beginning.
"Talking with Troy Ryan was kind of an instant feeling that I knew that I was really excited for San Jose's camp and for him to invite me," McKay said. "Just seeing the potential there with their defense and the opportunities. It's really exciting. I see a lot of potential in the team, and I really see myself molding into a player that they can rely on."
McKay describes herself as a defender who plays with equal parts confidence and competitiveness. She isn't simply looking to defend; she wants to impact the game in every zone.
"I think I bring a lot of heart to my game. I'm super physical. I love to battle and compete hard. I'm definitely not someone that's going to shy away from hitting someone or pressuring the puck hard," she said. "So I think I'll bring a little bit of swagger to my game as well. I like being offensive. I like playing a two-way game. So just being a solid puck handler, I think my hockey IQ is my best asset to my game, in addition to my size and physicality."
San Jose will also offer a familiar environment despite being nearly 3,000 miles from where McKay played her college hockey, as she'll reunite with several players she knows through Clarkson, USA Hockey and Bishop Kearney Selects, including Laila Edwards and fellow training camp invite Rhea Hicks.
As she continues to develop, McKay has also leaned on one of the best defenders in women's hockey, Megan Keller.
"Ever since I was little, I have always looked up to how she played... she's been a cool mentor of mine as well. Someone I can text here and there to get advice from and use that mentor to keep evolving my game, because I know I'm nowhere near my ceiling."
Whether she earns a roster spot or not, McKay hopes to leave an impression.
"I love being a teammate, someone that brings leadership, communicates, loves the fan base, loves the game," she said. "So I think I will bring a total package. That’s what I'm doing every day, making sure that I'm going to be the hardest worker no matter what city I'm in."
She's also excited for what professional women's hockey can mean for Northern California.
"I can't wait to see the San Jose fan base," McKay said. "Young girls out there who finally have a pro women's hockey. They're not going to have to stay up late with the time difference [to watch games]. They're actually going to have a team in their backyard. So I'm really excited to meet all those young girls."
Years ago, McKay stayed in boys' hockey because she wanted to prove girls could play a physical game.
This fall, she'll have the chance to prove she can do it at the highest level.