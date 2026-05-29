Meghan Duggan Outlines Vision For PWHL Hamilton

Meghan Duggan has a vision for PWHL Hamilton. She spoke to media about the type of team she hopes to build, and how she'll get there.
As PWHL Hamilton prepares to build its inaugural roster, general manager Meghan Duggan says the club's identity will be just as important as the talent it acquires during the expansion process.
Speaking to media Thursday, Duggan repeatedly emphasized culture, character and competitiveness as the foundation of Hamilton's approach as the league's expansion franchise begins assembling its team.
"The identity and culture piece is going to be right at the top," Duggan said. "We want to create something that's sustainable that people want to be a part of."
Hamilton's first major hockey decision was the hiring of head coach Kris Sparre, a Burlington native who spent last season behind the bench of the Boston Fleet. Sparre guided Boston to a second-place finish, with the Fleet spending much of the season near the top of the standings.
Duggan said Sparre's success on the ice was only part of what made him attractive for the role.
"I want someone that's going to challenge me, that I'm going to challenge him," Duggan said. "I feel like he's values-based, holds himself to a high standard and has high character."
The Fleet were widely regarded as one of the league's most cohesive teams last season, and Duggan said she took notice of the professionalism and culture surrounding the group.
"Not only were they a dominant team, but I just felt their team really exuded professionalism and character," she said.
Sparre's familiarity with the league could also prove valuable as Hamilton navigates a busy expansion process that includes player acquisition phases and the PWHL Draft.
Duggan expressed confidence that Hamilton can quickly become competitive while also building for the long term.
"I'm unbelievably confident in my ability through this expansion phase process to build a competitive team," she said.
While roster construction remains the immediate focus, Duggan also pointed to Hamilton's strong hockey roots as a reason for optimism.
The city hosted one of the PWHL's Takeover Tour games last season and drew one of the tour's largest crowds. Duggan said the region's history of producing elite players and its enthusiasm for the sport make it a natural fit for professional women's hockey.
"To me, it's a city that bleeds hockey and is really rallying around hockey right now," Duggan said.
With Sparre in place and expansion decisions looming, Duggan said she is eager to begin putting Hamilton's first roster together and establishing the identity she hopes will define the franchise for years to come.