“It's going to be a different year, but a great year. We are focused on growing and building, and that's what we want to do. New season ticket members, new fans, the whole point of this is to get better every day, get better every year, and the same way we hold ourselves accountable to supporting fans,” said Turner. “I know the fans show up for us in so many different ways. That's how the city of Seattle rolls, and we want to lean into that. Seattle shows up for their sports teams, and so it's been the same messaging from previous. We want to do the same, and do it better this year, in a way where we weren't quite in the win column a lot last year, and we want to get there this year, and maybe bring some championships home for Seattle.”