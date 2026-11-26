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Photo @Heather Moonka
Photo @Heather Moonka
Seattle Torrent general manager Meghan Turner
Nov 26, 2026 5:34 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 5:34 PM
Meghan Turner met with members of the media to discuss training camp, the season ahead, and having new leadership at the helm.
The Seattle Torrent finished bottom of the league last season, but the organization is ready to turn the page and start fresh on the team’s second year. It was a long off-season leaving a lot of time for reflection, planning, and a true look at what the team identity is truly becoming. General Manager, Meghan Turner spoke with media during training camp and shared her thoughts on this upcoming season.
The Plan for the Second Season
There is a lot of stability coming into this season for the team. It’s their second year in Seattle and things are starting to settle. With facilities in place and more familiarity with the organization, that means more focus can truly be on building upon what was in place last season. “We're focusing on being a really habit-based team. Our philosophy is that when things go poorly, you lean on your training, you lean on your fundamentals. We want to make sure that those fundamentals are really crisp and that everyone's in alignment with what those are. That's the message from day one,” said Turner.
Playoffs are always the end goal, but getting there starts with the day-to-day activities. “It's not diving into the end state. It's how do we build and what are we building from, and I think Christine's [Bumstead] done a great job of putting that plan together, and we don't do anything without a purpose. If it doesn't have a ‘why,’ we're not doing it,” said Turner. “That's kind of the foundations and the messaging thus far. We'll start to build our actual systems work out from that, but the style of the play is the start, and our habit-based identity is the beginning.”
Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner discusses training camp and the new leadership group.More Videos
New Players and New Systems
The Torrent were hit hard by the expansion process during the off-season challenging that stability. That meant a lot of players leaving and a lot of new players coming in. It’s an experience unique to the expansion process when existing teams all know they will see players leave. From there it’s also a balancing act of newly drafted players, players from international leagues, and, potentially, players from other PWHL teams. As training camp continues and the Torrent look to preseason scrimmages, there is a lot on the line.
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“From a player standpoint, I am excited to see returners lead, and I'm excited to see new players step up and show us what they can do in game scenarios. When the pressure's on, it's a whole different ballgame, so it'll be good to see how those players react, especially players coming into this league who haven't played at this pace before and just how they can compete at the pace and the physicality,” said Turner. “I expect the physicality to even be increased this year just with some of our new rules. From a player's perspective, that's kind of what we're looking for and excited about.”
With a new head coach, there’s also another learning curve for the team. The returning players are familiar with new head coach Christine Bumstead because she was an assistant coach last season, but they are now experiencing her overall vision and systems.
“From a system's perspective and coaching, I'm just excited to watch kind of the fruits of the coaching staff's labor come together and start to build that habit-based identity that we talked about. Looking forward to seeing all the different musicians play their parts, but also the orchestra come together and play together,” said Turner. “The first two games will be a good testing ground for that, and then hopefully we're in a good position come December fifth where we feel ready to go. It's a short training camp, so there's still going to be some bumps that we need to iron out, but we're looking to at least have our habits down by then so that we can start building.”
Counting Down to Home Opener
Unfortunately, the Torrent won’t play at home at Climate Pledge Arena until December 20. That’s nearly eight months between home games and the fans are beyond ready to experience Torrent hockey again. In the meantime, the general manager had a message for the patient fans.
“It's going to be a different year, but a great year. We are focused on growing and building, and that's what we want to do. New season ticket members, new fans, the whole point of this is to get better every day, get better every year, and the same way we hold ourselves accountable to supporting fans,” said Turner. “I know the fans show up for us in so many different ways. That's how the city of Seattle rolls, and we want to lean into that. Seattle shows up for their sports teams, and so it's been the same messaging from previous. We want to do the same, and do it better this year, in a way where we weren't quite in the win column a lot last year, and we want to get there this year, and maybe bring some championships home for Seattle.”
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