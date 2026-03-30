Minnesota Acquires Jincy Roese From New York For Denisa Krizova

“Jincy has proven to be a powerful defender through her tenure in the league and has a skillset we’re enthusiastic to add to our blue line,” said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “Across her three seasons, she has proven to be very impactful in different systems, and we look forward to what she will add to our team. Denisa provided a truly positive presence on and off the ice and was a valuable asset in both Walter Cup championships. We are beyond thankful for how she showed up every single day for us, and we wish her nothing but the best in New York.”