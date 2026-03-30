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Minnesota Acquires Jincy Roese From New York For Denisa Krizova

Ian Kennedy
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The Minnesota Frost have acquired Jincy Roese from the New York Sirens in exchange for Denisa Křížová.

The Minnesota Frost have acquired Jincy Roese from the New York Sirens in exchange for Denisa Křížová. 

It's the second time this season Křížová has been traded as she was part of a preseason deal that brought her back to Minnesota from the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

“Jincy has proven to be a powerful defender through her tenure in the league and has a skillset we’re enthusiastic to add to our blue line,” said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “Across her three seasons, she has proven to be very impactful in different systems, and we look forward to what she will add to our team. Denisa provided a truly positive presence on and off the ice and was a valuable asset in both Walter Cup championships. We are beyond thankful for how she showed up every single day for us, and we wish her nothing but the best in New York.”

Roese, 28, has six assists in 22 games this season in New York. She signed a one-year contract with the Sirens in the offseason.

Křížová, a member of Czechia's national team, has five points in 23 games this season with Minnesota.

"Having the benefit of a healthy defensive group gives us the flexibility to address a need up front due to injuries in our lineup,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “We thank Jincy for her contributions to our organization and wish her the very best moving forward with Minnesota. In return, adding Denisa Křížová allows us to strengthen our offensive group at an important time. She brings experience, composure, and leadership, along with a style of play that fits well with the identity we’re building with the Sirens.”  

Jincy RoeseDenisa KrizovaNew York SirensMinnesota Frost
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