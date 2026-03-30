Minnesota Acquires Jincy Roese From New York For Denisa Krizova

"Having the benefit of a healthy defensive group gives us the flexibility to address a need up front due to injuries in our lineup,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “We thank Jincy for her contributions to our organization and wish her the very best moving forward with Minnesota. In return, adding Denisa Křížová allows us to strengthen our offensive group at an important time. She brings experience, composure, and leadership, along with a style of play that fits well with the identity we’re building with the Sirens.”